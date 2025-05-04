Market value of seven top companies jumps by Rs 2.31 lakh crore

Mumbai, May 4 (IANS) In a positive week for the Indian stock market, seven of the top ten most valuable companies saw their market valuations increase by a total of Rs 2.31 lakh crore.

The equity market sentiment was generally upbeat, contributing to these gains.

The companies that experienced an increase in their market value included HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), Infosys, ITC and Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).

On the other hand, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and TCS saw a dip in their valuations during the week.

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) benchmark index gained 1,289.46 points, or 1.62 per cent, during the week, despite the market being closed for Maharashtra Day on Thursday.

Among the companies that gained, HDFC Bank saw its market valuation rise by Rs 11,514.78 crore, bringing its total to Rs 14,73,356.95 crore.

Bharti Airtel added Rs 20,755.67 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 10,56,029.91 crore. ICICI Bank increased its market value by Rs 19,381.9 crore, reaching Rs 10,20,200.69 crore.

Infosys gained Rs 10,902.31 crore, with its market cap reaching Rs 6,25,668.37 crore.

ITC added Rs 2,502.82 crore, bringing its valuation to Rs 5,38,294.86 crore. SBI saw an increase of Rs 1,160.2 crore, taking its market value to Rs 7,14,014.23 crore.

However, three companies saw a decrease in their market capitalisation. Bajaj Finance lost Rs 15,470.5 crore, reducing its valuation to Rs 5,50,726.80 crore.

Hindustan Unilever saw a decline of Rs 1,985.41 crore, bringing its market worth down to Rs 5,45,845.29 crore.

TCS lost Rs 1,284.42 crore, ending the week with a valuation of Rs 12,45,996.98 crore.

Despite these fluctuations, the most valuable companies in India include HDFC Bank, TCS, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, SBI, Infosys, Bajaj Finance, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.

Meanwhile, in the previous week, the combined market value of six of India's top 10 most valued companies surged by Rs 1,18,626.24 crore.

