Marathi is Maharashtra's language and all living here must learn it: Bhaiyyaji Joshi

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Amid the raging linguistic controversy, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) veteran leader Bhayyaji Joshi on Thursday clarified that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra and all people living here must learn it.

Joshi's clarification came hours after the opposition slammed him for saying that "there is no need for those coming to Mumbai to learn Marathi. Different languages are spoken here. The language of the Ghatkopar area in Mumbai is Gujarati. There is no single language in Mumbai. Many languages are spoken here."

However, Joshi said, "My yesterday's statement has created some confusion. I was speaking about the co-existence of different languages. Still, I wish to clarify that Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra, and all living here must learn Marathi."

Earlier, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the state Assembly that he had not seen or read what Joshi said, adding that he would certainly see that.

The Chief Minister said: "Marathi is the language of Mumbai and Maharashtra. There will be no disrespect to other languages. Those who respect their mother tongue should not disrespect any other language."

Shiv Sena-UBT leader Bhaskar Jadhav has sought CM Fadnavis' intervention on Joshi's remarks.

Jadhav said: "The Centre has recently accorded the Classical Language Status to Marathi. Against this backdrop, I would like the chief minister to make the government's stand on the statement made by RSS veteran Joshi."

Shiv Sena UBT legislator in the state council Anil Parab criticised Joshi and alleged that there has been an attempt to impose the Gujarati language in Mumbai and Maharashtra after "stealing" the industrial projects from the state.

Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray along with legislators from Congress and NCP-SP visited the Martyrs' Memorial at Hutatma Chowk in south Mumbai to protest against Joshi's statement.

"No matter how much poison they spread, they cannot separate Mumbai from the Marathi people," Thackeray said.

He claimed, "There is an attempt to break Mumbai."

Thackeray demanded that Joshi be booked for treason and reminded that during his tenure as the chief minister, a law was passed to make Marathi compulsory.

Further, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray also criticised Joshi for his statement and dared the RSS veteran to make similar statements in Bengaluru or Chennai.

"It is not that Joshi is not aware of the linguistic division of the country, the sacrifices made by 106 martyrs to create a united Maharashtra including Mumbai. But what is the reason for always making such statements about Maharashtra or Marathi? Joshi should make a similar statement in Bengaluru or Chennai," the MNS leader said.

"Does the Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra agree with Joshi's statement? Suppose tomorrow, if any other responsible person, let alone the RSS, had made such a statement in any other state, all the parties in that state would have protested. Is the Bharatiya Janata Party going to protest by prioritising the identity of Maharashtra?" he asked.

He said that Joshi should realise that the Marathi people are not so ignorant that they won't understand what is happening.

"Has Joshi forgotten that he is Marathi while doing this politics?" Raj Thackeray asked.

Joshi should remember that Marathi people will not forget his statement, the MNS leader said.

