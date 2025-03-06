Sonakshi Sinha enjoys some shut eye with hubby Zaheer Iqbal's tea bags

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal love to pull each other's leg as part of their love language. Zaheer took to his Insta stories and shared a picture of his wife Sonakshi getting some shut-eye with tea bags placed on her eyes.

"No wonder my chai was tasting strange today", he captioned the post.

Re-sharing the post, Sonakshi replied, "You see what else I put in your chai other than these tea bags now", with a couple of angry face emojis.

A few days back, Sonakshi Sinha used social media to share her personal and “convenient” definition of marriage.

She dropped a video on her Instagram stories, where she is seen having fun with her husband. As Zaheer drove the car, Sonakshi was in full "masti" mode. The video also included a screenshot of a fan’s message that read, “Marriage is understanding that you will drive 8 hours straight while your wife drinks coffee, gives bad directions, and sleeps even though she will offer to drive.”

The caption on the video read, “Hence proved.”

Before that, Sonakshi shared another fun moment with her husband on social media. The Instagram video shared by her showed Sonakshi and Zaheer on-board a flight. As Zaheer asked Sonakshi to take a selfie, she started posing with a smile. However, in a playful twist, Zaheer suddenly raised the partition between their seats, laughing. Sonakshi captioned the video, "How can I fall for this every single time?!?!?"

The lovebirds never fail to entertain the netizens with their fun banter.

Work-wise, Sonakshi will share the screen with hubby Zaheer in the upcoming project "Tu Hai Meri Kiran." Directed by Karan Rawal and Sanjana Malhotra, the film marks their second on-screen pairing following "Double XXL."

Her lineup further includes, “Nikita Roy and the Book of Darkness."

In addition to this, the reports suggest that Sonakshi will soon be making her South debut with Sudheer Babu's "Jatadhara". However, an official confirmation is still awaited.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.