Arjun Kapoor extends a dramatic wish to his ‘drama queen’ sister

Mumbai, March 6 (IANS) As Janhvi Kapoor celebrated her 28th birthday on March 6, 2025, her brother Arjun Kapoor penned a special post for his 'drama queen' sister.

The '2 States' actor shared a video of Janhvi on social media twirling in her vanity. "Happy birthday drama queen @janhviKapoor! Stay crazy, stay goofy as always!", Arjun wrote.

She was seen wearing a sparkly green lehenga, along with a red cap.

Earlier, Janhvi's rumored beau Shikhar Pahariya also penned a special birthday post for his ladylove.

He took to his IG stories and dropped a black-and-white family picture featuring the lovebirds, and their furry friend. The image showed Janhvi looking lovingly at the dog, while Shikhar kept a hand on her head. He penned the caption, "Happy Birthday", along with a red heart emoji.

Furthermore, Janhvi's “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari" co-star Varun Dhawan penned a special birthday wish for her.

Taking to his Instagram handle, he shared a photo of him holding Janhvi as she looked straight into his eyes. The duo was seen posing on a balcony amidst the stunning view of the city.

“Happy birthday tulsi Love sunny", Varun captioned the post.

Besides this, Janhvi also received an adorable gift from her “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari” co-actor Rohit Saraf. He gifted her a customized dog-themed birthday cake with "Happy Birthday, JK!” written on it.

Janhvi posted a picture of the cake on her social media, and wrote, "Omg @rohitsaraf love u.” Rohit re-shared Janhvi's Instagram story with the caption, “Happy Birthday, JK Can’t wait to trouble u again love u.”

Other B-town stars such as Rakul Preet Singh, Nimrat Kaur, and Shanaya Kapoor also wished the diva on her special day.

Talking about “Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari", the much-awaited drama has been helmed by Shashank Khaitan. Produced by Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar, and Apoorva Mehta, the cast will also have Sanya Malhotra, Abhinav Sharma, Maniesh Paul, and Manini Chadha in supporting roles.

