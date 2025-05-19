Manushi Chhillar shares glimpses of her epic 33-hour birthday celebration

Mumbai, May 19 (IANS) Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar took to social media to share a glimpse of her extraordinary birthday celebration, which spanned more than 33 hours across time zones.

Explaining the marathon festivities, she revealed that jet lag took a backseat as she indulged in back-to-back cake-cutting sessions—complete with a special baklava—and basked in the love and surprises planned by her closest friends.

On Monday, the ‘Operation Valentine’ actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of photos and videos where she is seen blowing out candles and cutting the cake. Manushi also posted images of herself striking poses and enjoying different cuisines. In the caption of her post, she also expressed her gratitude to the celebrity chef Vikas Khanna for curating a memorable culinary experience that added to the joy of the occasion.

Wrapping up what she called her favorite week of the year, Manushi shared that the only thing left now was to recover from the sugar rush brought on by the abundance of sweet treats. Manushi Chhillar wrote, “A birthday that went on for 33 hours and 30 minutes! Who cares about jet lag when you have a gazillion cakes to cut (including the best baklava) and lots to celebrate Thank you to my girls for making me feel soooooo special Big hug to @vikaskhannagroup for the best food Here’s to an end to my favourite week of the year and now it’s time to recover from all that refined sugar!!!.”

On May 14, the former Miss World rang in her birthday in New York. She gave a sneak peek of her special day with pictures of birthday treats and presents.

On the professional front, Manushi Chhillar is gearing up for an exciting year with two big films coming soon. First is “Maalik,” a tough gangster drama where she stars opposite Rajkummar Rao. The movie shows Manushi in a completely new avatar. Directed by Pulkit and produced by Kumar Taurani and Jay Shewakramani, “Maalik” is scheduled to release on June 20, 2025.

Her second film, “Tehran,” is a gripping geopolitical thriller based on real events. Manushi stars alongside John Abraham and sports a bold new look with cropped wavy hair and intense action scenes. Produced by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the movie is expected to hit theatres later in 2025.

