Tollywood Actor Master Bharath’s Mother Kamala Hassini Passes Away in Chennai

Tollywood actor Bharath, who was introduced to the film industry as a child artist, is mourning the loss of his mother, Kamala Hassini. She passed away on Sunday night, May 18, 2025, in Chennai, reportedly due to health-related complications. She had been unwell for the past few days and breathed her last around 8 PM. Her sudden demise has left Bharath and his family in deep grief.

As news of her passing spread, several celebrities, relatives, and close friends began visiting Bharath’s home in Chennai to pay their respects and offer condolences.

Bharath, fondly remembered as Master Bharath, rose to fame at a young age with his impressive comic timing and lovable screen presence. He earned wide recognition with popular films like Venky, Mr. Perfect, Ready, Pokiri, ABCD: American Born Confused Desi, and Vishwam. His chubby cheeks and natural acting made him a favorite among Telugu audiences during his childhood.

Though he continued his career as an actor after growing up, Bharath struggled to find similar success in adult roles. His appearances in films have reduced in recent years, but he remains a beloved figure for his memorable childhood performances.

The Telugu film industry, along with fans and well-wishers, is offering heartfelt condolences to Bharath and his family during this difficult time. The final rites of Kamala Hassini are expected to be conducted in Chennai.