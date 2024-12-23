Manu Bhaker applied for Khel Ratna but was shockingly overlooked: Sources

New Delhi, Dec 23 (IANS) The double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker's name is conspicuously missing from the list of sportspersons nominated for the prestigious Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award this year.

This unexpected snub comes despite Bhaker scripting history at the 2024 Paris Olympics, becoming the first Indian female shooter to win an Olympic medal by clinching bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event. She followed this up with another bronze in the mixed 10m air pistol team event alongside Sarabjot Singh, marking the first time any Indian has won two medals in a single Olympics since India’s independence.

On Monday, sources close to the shooter revealed to IANS that the double-medalist shooter did apply for the Khel Ratna award but wasn't picked. "Manu Bhaker indeed applied for Khel Ratna, but strangely didn't get picked. It is shocking for all. NRAI has no role in it," the source said.

Meanwhile, on behalf of NRAI, President Kalikesh Narayan Singh Deo has written a letter to the Sports Ministry to consider Manu Bhaker's case.

Earlier this year, Bhaker found herself at the centre of a controversy after posting on social media, questioning whether she deserved the Khel Ratna Award. The post drew backlash, with critics deeming it inappropriate, leading Bhaker to delete it. Despite the controversy, the absence of her name from the list of nominees has sparked widespread disappointment among her supporters.

The 22-year-old shooter’s performance in Paris was a culmination of years of determination and perseverance, especially after enduring the heartbreak of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, where a pistol malfunction derailed her campaign. Many had doubted her ability to bounce back, but Bhaker silenced her critics with a stunning comeback in Paris.

Her achievements this year were not confined to the Olympic podium. Bhaker also added to her illustrious record, which already includes gold medals at the Commonwealth Games and the Asian Games. She claimed gold at the 2018 CWG in the women’s 10m air pistol event, setting a Games record, and triumphed at the 2022 Asian Games in the women’s 25m pistol team event.

At just 16, Bhaker had become the youngest Indian shooter to win gold at the ISSF World Cup in 2018, showcasing her prodigious talent.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.