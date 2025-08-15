Mannara Chopra, Avika Gor talk about their childhood memories from Independence Day

Mumbai, Aug 15 (IANS) Actors Mannara Chopra and Avika Gor have talked about what freedom truly means to them.

For Mannara, independence is “the soul’s ability to dance freely to its own rhythm,” she shares.

“It’s about speaking your truth, standing for what feels right, and gracefully rejecting what feels wrong.”

Her celebrations as a child were full of joy, flying kites with neighbors, participating in school painting competitions, and singing patriotic songs with a choir that made hearts swell with pride.

Avika shared that for her independence is “the freedom to live life on your own terms, with dignity and respect.”

Childhood memories of flag hoisting, dressing in tricolour, and listening to her late grandfather’s stories of bravery in the Indian Air Force makes August 15 meaningful for her.

Both actresses draw inspiration from India’s freedom fighters.

Mannara honours her maternal family’s Army legacy and cites heroes like Rani Lakshmibai, Sarojini Naidu, and Kasturba Gandhi.

Avika admires Rani Lakshmibai in particular, calling her “fearless and unwavering,” and dreams of portraying the queen on screen as a tribute to her resilience.

Mannara emphasised dreaming big and uplifting others, while Gor urges young people to speak up, vote, and create a society where everyone feels safe, equal, and heard.

Avika is currently seen as a contestant in the new reality show "Pati Patni Aur Panga" with Sonali Bendre and Munawar Faruqui co-host.

The show is all set to premiere on Colors TV, featuring a diverse mix of celebrity couples as contestants. The lineup includes Hina Khan and Rocky Jaiswal, Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla, Avika Gor and Milind Chandwani, Debina Bonnerjee and Gurmeet Choudhary, Sudesh Lehri and Mamta Lehri, Geeta Phogat and Pawan Kumar, along with Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmed.

Mannara was last seen in the second season go "Laughter Chefs – Unlimited Entertainment" hosted by Bharti Singh and judged by Harpal Singh Sokhi.

