Realme P4 Pro 5G vs P4 5G: Full Specs, Camera Details, and Price Expectations

Realme is set to launch its new P4 series smartphones in India on August 20, 2025, and the company has revealed some exciting specifications—especially in the camera department. The lineup will include two models: Realme P4 5G and Realme P4 Pro 5G, available via Flipkart and Realme’s official website.

Realme P4 Pro 5G vs Realme P4 5G: Camera Details

The P4 Pro 5G will feature a dual rear camera setup, led by a 50MP Sony IMX896 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS). The front camera will also be 50MP (OV50D sensor), making it a strong choice for selfies and video calls.

Video recording: 4K at 60fps, 4K HDR at 30fps

Special features: Hypershot Architecture, Ultra Steady video, AI motion stabilization, AI Travel Snap, and AI Landscape modes

The standard P4 5G will have a 50MP main camera paired with an 8MP ultra-wide lens. It will support 4K video recording and share most of the AI-assisted features of the Pro variant. The front camera is expected to be 16MP for selfies and video calling.

Realme P4 Series: Key Specs and Features (Expected)

Realme P4 Pro 5G

Processor: Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 with HyperVision AI GPU

Cooling: 7,000 sq. mm AirFlow VC cooling system for better thermal performance during gaming

Battery: 7,000mAh with 80W fast charging, 10W reverse charging

Performance claim: Up to 8 hours of BGMI gameplay at 90fps on a single charge

Display: HyperGlow AMPLED 4D Curve+ display, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ certification, 6,500 nits peak brightness, 4,320Hz high-frequency dimming, TÜV Rheinland eye protection

Realme P4 5G

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra 5G with dedicated Pixelworks processor

Display: 6.77-inch HyperGlow AMOLED, Full HD+, 144Hz refresh rate, HDR10+, peak brightness up to 4,500 nits, 3,840Hz PWM dimming, blue light reduction, hardware-level flicker control

Battery: 7,000mAh Titan battery with 80W fast charging (50% in 25 minutes), reverse charging, AI smart charging, bypass charging

Performance claim: Up to 11 hours of BGMI gameplay

Cooling: Same AirFlow VC cooling system as the Pro variant

Both models combine flagship-level displays, large batteries, and strong cooling systems, with a focus on gaming and camera performance. However, prices of neither models have been revealed.