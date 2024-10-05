Manjari Fadnis talks about her Navratri celebrations with family

Mumbai, Oct 5 (IANS) Actress Manjari Fadnis, who is known for ‘Jaane Tu... Ya Jaane Na’ and ‘Grand Masti’, has shared how her family celebrates Navratri.

The actress and her family follow an ancestral tradition of celebrating the festival which has been passed on to them from generations.

Talking about the same, the actress told IANS, “It has been an ancestral tradition in our family for 100s of years, passed on to generations, and it’s more like a simple private homely celebration with minimalistic decorations, and Aarti morning & evening. An important part is the Akhand Jyot for 9 continuous days”.

She also spoke about the festival spread which is cooked in her home during the Navratri, as she said, “Mom makes home made prasad which is mostly besan ke ladoo in the day & Panjiri in the evening. Through the 9 days something special gets added in the day, like sometimes Puran Poli which mom makes like no one else. It’s the best thing ever. Ashtami, chana puri halwa even though mom herself mostly keeps a fast”.

The actress shared that her parents are always home and plan everything around Navratri during the course of the festival.

She said, “We aren't superstitious about taking important decisions, work related or otherwise, specifically around that time. We believe everything done at whatever day or time with a pure intention by itself is auspicious enough”.

She further mentioned, “My parents prefer that I be home those 9 days in Pune. But they’ve kept it flexible for me, since my line of work is so unpredictable as shoots come when they come, and we do believe prayers reach from anywhere we are, so if I'm not able to be in Pune, I get on video call most days of the Aarti. But, I try my best to come home for at least 1 day during these 9 days. In fact this year after many years I’m able to be home at Pune for all the 9 days of Navratri”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming single ‘Titli Ki Awaargi’.

She said, “A new single of mine is soon gonna be out. It’s a lovely composition by Gourov Dasgupta, titled ‘Titli Ki Awaargi’. Then there is another beautiful song I've worked on recently which I'm very excited about, and will talk about that closer to the release. You will see me soon in films ‘Pune Highway’, ‘Zindagi Namkeen’ and ‘Penthouse’”.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.