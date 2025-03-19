Manipur: Shutdown in Churachandpur dist; tribal bodies, 6 MLAs appeal for peace and harmony

Imphal, March 19 (IANS) Twelve tribal organisations and six MLAs on Wednesday separately appealed for peace in Manipur’s curfew-bound Churachandpur district while shops, markets, business establishment, government and private offices remained closed in the tension-hit district after the fresh violence erupted killing one person and injuring few others.

The clashes erupted on Tuesday night between two different tribal ethnic groups belonging to the Zomi and Hmar tribes in the district. Kuki, Zomi and Hmar tribal communities are same ethnic groups.

A police officer in Imphal said the violence occurred late on Tuesday night hours after a peace settlement was reached between the apex bodies of the two communities and the family members of two erring groups.

The fresh hostility erupted after some people attempted to take down a flag of a Zomi armed group in the tribal-inhabited Churachandpur town. Before the security forces reached the area, mobs and armed cadres of both Zomi and Hmar tribes engaged in clashes and stone pelting.

The security personnel later fired tear gas shells and fired several rounds in the air to disperse the warring crowds, the official said, adding that how the man was killed has not yet been confirmed.

The deceased was identified as Lalropui Pakhumate (53).

Security forces had to face a serious challenge in controlling the mobs that vandalised several properties even as shots were also fired by some armed cadres who had mingled among the crowds of both rival factions.

A student body called a shutdown in curfew-bound Churachandpur district in view of the clashes between Hmar and Zomi people badly affecting the normal life in the tribal inhabited district. Six MLAs and 12 tribal organisations separately appealed for peace on Wednesday.

The legislators in their appeal said: “We urge our community leaders and CSOs (Civil Society Organisations) to continue to work hard to maintain peace and tranquillity. We urge the state government particularly the district administration to take up all requisite measures for restoration and maintenance of law and order and peace and harmony in the district on topmost priority. We will do everything we can to achieve this goal.”

Making a joint appeal to maintain peace and communal harmony, the 12 organisations belonging to Hmar and Zomi communities, said that our collective commitments would ensure in restoring peace, healing wounds, and building a future where all communities of Churachandpur can co-exist with dignity and mutual respect.

To prevent the recurrence of such misunderstandings and to foster mutual trust and communal harmony in the district, a joint peace committee would be established to monitor the situation and address any misunderstandings that may arise between communities in the future, these organisations said in a joint statement.

District Magistrate Dharun Kumar S. in an appeal said that attacks and counter-attacks have been reported and there is an urgent need to restore peace and maintain law and order.

He appealed to all to shun violent activities and not to take the law into their hands. A huge contingent of the Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) has been deployed in Churachandpur district town and adjoining mixed and sensitive areas to maintain a strict vigil and to prevent people from resorting to violence.

Two tribal organisations in Manipur -- the Hmar Inpui and the Zomi Council – on Tuesday withdrew the indefinite shutdown in Churachandpur district after the two communities settled the row over the severe assault of a senior Hmar tribal leader on March 16.

The leaders of Hmar Inpui and the Zomi Council held a meeting with the families of the victims and attackers and settled the dispute as per local customary law and practices.

The indefinite shutdown in Churachandpur district was called after Hmar Inpui General Secretary, Richard Laltanpuia Hmar, who was on his way home, was stopped, blindfolded, and severely beaten inside the campus of V.K. Montessori School on March 16 by the “local miscreants”.

Tuesday's meeting between the two tribal bodies and the families of the victim and the attackers decided that the “culprit family would hand over Rs 50,000 to the victim’s family in lieu of traditional and customary peace feast”.

The medical superintendent of Churachandpur District Hospital, Tinglonglei Thangluai, said a mob stormed the hospital around on Tuesday night, intimidating staff and patients. The situation normalised after security forces intervened late on Tuesday night.

