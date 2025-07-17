Manipur to get first vehicle inspection and certification centre to boost road safety, environmental standards

Imphal, July 16 (IANS) In a significant move aimed at strengthening road safety and environmental compliance, Manipur would soon have its first-ever Inspection and Certification (I and C) Centre, also known as an Automated Testing Station (ATS).

A senior official of the state’s Transport Department said that a tripartite agreement was signed on Wednesday between the Union Ministry of Road Transport & Highways (MoRTH), the state’s Transport Department and the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT) to set up the facility.

According to a statement issued by Khumanthem Daina, Director of Transport Manipur, the Inspection and Certification Centre would be constructed at Teramakhong Village No. 76-Tellou, under the Lamlai Assembly Constituency in Imphal East district.

The centre would feature a two-lane system, one for Heavy Motor Vehicles (HMVs) and another for Light Motor Vehicles (LMVs).

The project, fully funded by MoRTH with an allocated budget of Rs 14.25 crore, aims to ensure vehicle roadworthiness, encourage eco-friendly practices and enforce national safety standards.

As per a Union government notification on September 12, 2023, it has become mandatory for fitness testing of all commercial and light motor vehicles to be conducted exclusively at Automated Testing Stations.

In the absence of such a facility in Manipur, fitness certificates are currently being issued manually by District Transport Officers (DTOs) as a temporary measure.

The upcoming Inspection and Certification (I &C) Centre would be equipped with advanced automated systems to assess key parameters such as brake efficiency, emission levels, headlight alignment, suspension performance and chassis condition, the statement said.

The facility will promote transparency in vehicle testing, help reduce road accidents and contribute to improved air quality.

Once operational, the centre would cater to both public and private vehicles and would be a vital addition to Manipur’s transport infrastructure and regulatory framework, the statement said.

