Manipur dengue cases: 102 more test positive; total reaches 2,585 in 2025

Imphal, Oct 16 (IANS) With 102 more people testing positive in six of the 16 Manipur districts on Thursday, rising cases of dengue were reported in the Northeastern state, officials said.

A report of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that at least 2,585 people have tested positive for dengue in the state so far this year, while one patient suffering from the vector-borne disease has died in the state’s Bishnupur district.

According to officials of the Health and Family Welfare Department, dengue-positive cases so far this year (2025) have risen by 91 per cent compared to the corresponding period of last year (2024). The report stated that the 2,585 positive cases were detected between January 1 and October 12 this year, out of 6,093 people tested for the disease.

Health and Family Welfare Department officials said this marks a spike of 1232 cases this year, as 1,353 dengue cases were reported in Manipur during the same period in 2024.

Of the state’s 16 administrative districts comprising valley and hilly regions, Imphal West reported the highest number of cases at 1,839, followed by Imphal East (434), Bishnupur (79), Thoubal (67), Senapati (45), Kakching (37) and Ukhrul (23).

Among the most affected areas, Imphal West, Imphal East, Bishnupur, and Thoubal districts fall within the crowded Imphal Valley region, while Senapati, Kakching Ukhrul districts are located in the hill regions.

The lone dengue-related death was reported in Bishnupur district in the Manipur valley region, the report said. An official of the Health and Family Welfare Department said that, as per the guidelines of the National Vector Borne Disease Control Programme (NVBDCP), the department, in collaboration with other departments, has been trying to spread the disease.

“Rising number of dengue cases, especially in the Imphal valley region, highlights growing concerns over the spread of the disease,” the official said and attributed the surge to prolonged monsoon rains and stagnant water accumulation that led to create ideal breeding conditions for the Aedes mosquito.

The Health and Family Welfare Department has intensified vector control measures, including fogging operations and public awareness campaigns across affected areas.

Various authorities, including the Municipal bodies and Urban Development Department, have urged people to keep their surroundings clean, remove stagnant water, and use mosquito repellents and nets to curb further transmission.

Officials have also advised people showing symptoms such as high fever, body aches, and rashes to seek immediate medical advice to prevent complications.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.