Manipur: 16 armed miscreants apprehended by Army, Assam Rifles

New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) Sixteen armed miscreants were apprehended with a huge cache of weapons in Manipur during intelligence-based operations conducted by the Indian Army and Assam Rifles formation under Spear Corps, the Army said on Sunday.

The operations were conducted from February 14 to 15, in coordination with Manipur Police, in Churachandpur, Thoubal, Tengnoupal and Imphal East districts, using drones and explosive detection dogs, said Additional Directorate General of Public Information, Integrated Headquarters of Ministry of Defence (Army) in a post on social media.

The operations resulted in the apprehension of 16 cadres of hill and valley-based groups of Manipur and the recovery of nine weapons, comprising automatics, assault rifles, pistols, Single Barrel Rifles, IEDs, grenades, ammunition and war-like stores.

The apprehended individuals and the recovered items were handed over to Manipur Police, the Army said.

On Saturday, Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla appreciated the role played by the forces in safeguarding sovereignty, maintaining peace and harmony and ensuring the security of the citizens of the state.

Addressing the annual investiture ceremony for the 'Governor's Unit Citation 2025' at the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said that the security forces' valour, professionalism and commitment to duty have earned them the admiration and gratitude of the people.

Governor Bhalla appreciated the services rendered by the brave men and women in uniform in protecting the security, maintaining peace and ensuring the safety of the citizens.

He said that Saturday's event serves as a tribute to the unwavering dedication, courage and exemplary service displayed by the units of the forces in their duty to the nation and the people of Manipur.

"We recognise and honour those units that have demonstrated outstanding bravery, selfless service, and unwavering resolve in the face of adversity. Whether it is counter-insurgency operations, humanitarian efforts, disaster response, or ensuring internal security, these units have displayed exceptional dedication and commitment to their duty," said Governor Bhalla, also a former Union Home Secretary.

"As we present the Governor's Unit Citation today, let it be a symbol of our deep appreciation and recognition of the sacrifices made by our forces," he added.

