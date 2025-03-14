Manikandan-starrer ‘Kudumbasthan’ completes 50-day run in theatres

Chennai, Mar 14 (IANS) Director Rajeshwar Kalisamy’s comedy drama ‘Kudumbasthan’, which went on to emerge a superhit within the first few days of its release, has now gone on to complete a strong 50-day run in theatres.

The film, which features actor Manikandan and Saanve Megghana in the lead and which revolves around the travails of a middle-class family man in today’s world, still continues to do well in theatres, despite its OTT release on March 7.

Taking to X to announce the film’s successful 50th day in theatres, the production house that produced the film, Cinemakaaran, wrote, “50 days of the blockbuster success. #Kudumbasthan celebrates a journey filled with laughs, relatability and complete family entertainment.”

Actor Manikandan’s performance as a young husband in a middle-class family who runs from pillar to post in order to satisfy the financial needs of his entire family came in for much praise in this film, which released on January 24 this year.

Manikandan, in an event prior to the film’s release, had said that Kudumbasthan had a relatable story for audiences and that he was sure they would enjoy watching the film with friends and families.

The actor had also spoken at length about playing a middle-class man in several films. “There’s always something beautiful and unique about middle-class families. If you examine 10 (middle-class) families with similar backgrounds, you will uncover ten different stories. Even the smallest incident in their daily routines can be fascinating. The same goes for ‘Kudumbasthan,’ as the story and premise are entirely different from my previous films,” he had said.

Kudumbasthan was produced by S. Vinoth Kumar of Cinemakkaran and featured a promising bunch of actors including Manikandan, Saanve Megghana, Guru Somasundaram, Balaji Sakthivel, R.Sundarrajan, Prasanna Balachandran and Jenson Dhivakar. Vaisagh scored the music for this film, which had cinematography by N Subramaniam.

