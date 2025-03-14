Medical checkup camp at Gujarat Assembly from March 18 to 21: Official

Gandhinagar, March 14 (IANS) The Gujarat State Health and Family Welfare Department is set to organize a Medical Checkup Camp at the Gujarat Legislative Assembly from March 18 to 21, 2025.

The camp will cater to ministers, Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLAs), assembly officers and staff, and journalists.

Under the guidance of Assembly Speaker Shankar Chaudhary and Health Minister Rishikesh Patel, the camp will feature allopathic checkups on March 18 and 19, while Ayurvedic and homeopathic checkups will be conducted on March 20 and 21, an official said on Friday.

The medical camp will be held on the fourth floor of the Assembly complex, starting at 8:30 a.m. On March 18, the camp will cater exclusively to ministers and MLAs.

On March 19, remaining ministers, MLAs, assembly staff, and journalists will undergo allopathic checkups.

Similarly, on March 20, Ayurvedic and homeopathic checkups will be provided for ministers and MLAs, while March 21 will be reserved for other participants.

The camp will be led by specialists and super-specialist doctors who will conduct OPD checkups and perform tests such as blood reports, urine analysis, and ECGs.

If additional tests are required, patients will be referred to GMERS Medical College, Gandhinagar.

Experts from the U.N. Mehta Institute for Cardiology, The Gujarat Cancer and Research Institute, and the Institute of Kidney Diseases and Research Center will be present with necessary equipment and staff.

The camp will feature specialists in ophthalmology, ENT, dermatology, orthopedics, gynecology, dentistry, internal medicine, and surgery.

A team from GMERS, Gandhinagar, will be available with necessary equipment, medicines, and logistics.

Additionally, on-site laboratory facilities will be set up to conduct as many tests as possible, as confirmed by the Commissioner of Health, Medical Services, and Medical Education and Research, Gandhinagar.

