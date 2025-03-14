Gujarat CM to inaugurate Brahmin business meet in Ahmedabad on March 15

Ahmedabad, March 14 (IANS) The fourth edition of the Mega Brahmin Business Meet is set to take place on March 15 at the Vigyan Bhavan in Science City of Ahmedabad in Gujarat.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Union Minister C.R. Paatil will inaugurate the grand event, which is expected to attract around two lakh attendees over three days till March 17.

The event will feature participation from a large number of Brahmin businessmen, cultural artists, and motivational speakers.

While the meet is open to all, the participating artists and businessmen will exclusively be from the Brahmin community.

A special 'Saint Sammelan' will also be held during the summit, where resolutions aimed at the welfare of the Brahmin community are expected to be passed.

Free meals will be provided to all attendees throughout the event, and 200 stalls run by Brahmin businessmen will showcase their products and services.

Additionally, 600 Brahmin businessmen will actively participate in the summit's programmes.

BJP leader and chief organiser Yagnesh Dave, who is overseeing the event's arrangements, briefed the media about the upcoming summit during a press conference held at the Vidyan Bhavan in Science City.

According to the Shree Samast Gujarat Brahm Samaj, there are nearly six million Brahmins in Gujarat, comprising around 1.5 million families, which accounts for about 9.5 per cent of the state's population.

However, it's important to note that these figures are estimates provided by community organisations and may not be officially verified.

The Brahmin community in Gujarat is diverse, encompassing various sub-castes such as Nagar Brahmins, who have historically held significant roles in the region's political, economic, and social spheres.

Despite their traditional association with priesthood, many Gujarati Brahmins have ventured into various professions, including business, arts, and academia.

