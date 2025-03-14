Kartik Aaryan's Holi celebration has a 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' reference

Mumbai, March 14 (IANS) Kartik Aaryan celebrated Holi with his friends and family. He took to his official Instagram account and dropped a fun video of playing Holi on his terrace.

The video opened with Kartik attacking one of his friends with colors. Later on, he pointed out that he resembles the character 'Chota Pandit' from the popular "Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise with all this color on his face.

Agreeing with this, everyone else also started laughing at him. In order to take revenge, he also attacked Kartik with a handful of colors.

Kartik captioned the post, "Holi x Chota Pandit", along with a laughing emoji.

The character of 'Chhote Pandit' has been played by Rajpal Yadav in all three installments of the "Bhool Bhulaiyaa' franchise.

Previously, other Bollywood celebs such as Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal, and Nushrratt Bharuccha also treated the netizens with a sneak peek into their Holi celebration on Instagram.

Kartik was seen wearing a checkered shirt, a white T-shirt underneath, along with blue denim as part of his Holi attire. He was seen carrying a rugged look with a beard and long hair, most likely for his upcoming movie.

Kartik is believed to be flaunting this beard and long hair look in his next with director Anurag Basu, where he will be seen sharing the screen with Sreeleela.

This yet-to-be-titled drama will be produced by Bhushan Kumar under the T-Series banner. While the name of the film has still not been announced, it is believed that the project could be an addition to the popular "Aashiqui" franchise, "Aashiqui 3". An official confirmation is still awaited.

The makers recently dropped a teaser clip from the forthcoming drama that showed Kartik singing "Tu Meri Zindagi" on stage.

Additionally, the rumor mills claim that Kartik and Sreeleela are in a romantic relationship. However, both are yet to make things official.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.