Mandaviya, Fadnavis to lead 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bharat’ march in Pune tomorrow

New Delhi, Feb 18 (IANS) Aiming to honour the legacy of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis will undertake 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bharat’ march in Pune on Wednesday.

The two will march along with 20,000 MY Bharat Youth Volunteers as part of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti on February 19, highlighting his valour and courage that continues to inspire a Viksit Bharat, said a statement issued here.

The march will cover a scenic route of approximately four kilometres, starting from COEP College Ground and culminating at Fergusson College.

For the first time, a march of this scale is being conducted simultaneously across the entire state in all 36 districts, bringing together youth, local leaders, and citizens, said the statement.

To amplify the spirit of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti, a series of pre-padyatra engagements were organised across all districts of Maharashtra which included activities like cleanliness drives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statues and historical sites.

The events also included yoga sessions promoting physical and mental well-being, guest lectures on the life and leadership of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and competitions and cultural programmes highlighting his legacy.

The 'Jai Shivaji, Jai Bharat’ march in Pune marks the sixth in a series of 24 Padyatras planned to commemorate 75 years of the Constitution and celebrate India’s vibrant cultural diversity.

Similar events will be organised across the country throughout the year, fostering patriotism and a deeper connection to India’s rich heritage, said the statement.

The Youth Affairs Ministry invites youths across India to participate by registering on the MY Bharat Portal (www.mybharat.gov.in) and join this march of pride to honour Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy and his vision for a united and self-reliant India.

MY Bharat is an initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports to empower Indian youth through social mobility, educational equity, and practical skills.

Earlier last month, in the run-up to the 76th Republic Day, Mandaviya, hosted 200 MY Bharat youth volunteers, their families, and 160 renowned sportspersons in New Delhi, recognising their outstanding contributions to nation-building and excellence in sports.

