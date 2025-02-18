Harshvardhan Rane unveils his new beautiful bobber bike cast in Aluminium

Mumbai, Feb 18 (IANS) Actor Harshvardhan Rane, whose film ‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ received a massive audience response during its re-release in theatres, has a new addition in his bike collection.

On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video in which he unveiled his dream bike, a custom made Royal Enfield Shotgun 650. He said in the video, “Hi, my name is Harshvardhan Rane, and we are sitting right in front of my dream which has now taken a shape thanks to Royal Enfield. Like Rome wasn't built in a day and careers don't get made overnight, similarly this beauty has been in the process and it's still a work in progress and I couldn't stop myself from coming and taking a look at how beautiful this is”.

The bike has been cast in aluminium, and resembles a MacBook Air in terms of aesthetics. The bike boasts of a powerful 648 cc air-cooled engine, and a 13.8 liter fuel tank. The bike is a bobber, and a single seater, and has a short rear fender.

The bike is one of the heaviest bikes from the house of Royal Enfield standing at 240 kgs, one kilogram lighter than the heaviest RE bike - Super meteor 650.

Shotgun 650 comes with a twin pod cowl consisting of a speedometer and a tripper navigation to help the riders with maps while on the go.

Earlier, the actor had a Royal Enfield Intercontinental GT 650, the third heaviest RE bike, a beautiful yellow coloured cafe racer. However, the actor sold off his GT 650 during the thick of the pandemic, and bought oxygen concentrators from the money to help the people in need.

Apart from bikes, the actor also harbours a deep love for wildlife photography and wilderness, and often spends his time away from Mumbai to get charged up.

