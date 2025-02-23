Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar and her brother Farhan Akhtar, tells an intriguing story of a man who inspired a frugal film industry in the quaint town of Malegaon in north Maharashtra.

Man, who inspired Zoya, Farhan Akhtar-produced ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, lauds the makers

Mumbai, Feb 23 (IANS) The upcoming film ‘Superboys of Malegaon’, bankrolled by Zoya Akhtar and her brother Farhan Akhtar, tells an intriguing story of a man who inspired a frugal film industry in the quaint town of Malegaon in north Maharashtra.

Nasir Sheikh, on whom the film is based, shared his heartfelt reaction with the film’s director, Reema Kagti. He expressed that she had not only honoured his life and friends, some of whom are no longer here, but also captured the essence of Malegaon itself

Nasir praised the makers for bringing his story to life with authenticity, saying, “This film wouldn’t have been possible without Zoya ji, Reema ji, and Varun ji. The whole team has done complete justice to my story”.

He recalled his film being screened at international film festivals, adding, “At TIFF, 2,000 people came to watch the film, and the response was overwhelming. I was deeply moved and even cried while watching it. That's when I truly understood what a standing ovation means. I feel so happy and proud that someone from a small village has been brought to the world stage by these amazing people”.

Following its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) and acclaimed screenings at the 68th BFI London Film Festival, Red Sea International Film Festival, and more, the film has continued to garner global recognition, including a Young Cineastes Special Mention at the 2025 Palm Springs International Film Festival.

An Amazon MGM Studios, Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby production, ‘Superboys of Malegaon’ is produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar, Zoya Akhtar, and Reema Kagti. It is written by Varun Grover, and stars Adarsh Gourav, Vineet Kumar Singh, and Shashank Arora in lead roles.

The film is set to release in theaters on February 28 across India, the US, UK, UAE, Australia, and New Zealand.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.