Jennifer Lopez’s twins turn 17: I love you beyond forever

Los Angeles, Feb 23 (IANS) As her twins Emme Maribel Muniz and Max Muniz turned 17, actress-singer Jennifer Lopez penned a note for her kids and said that she loves them beyond forever.

Jennifer took to Instagram, where she shared a video montage featuring clips and pictures of her twins growing up. It also featured highlights from their vacations and the times they have spent together.

“Seventeen. I love you beyond forever,” she wrote as the caption.

In other news, last month, Jennifer talked about the movies she has unsuccessfully auditioned for. She shared that she has missed out on "a lot of things" in her career.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about her new musical 'Kiss of the Spiderwoman', she recalled: "I remember auditioning for 'Evita', I remember auditioning for 'Chicago' and for 'Nine' — getting very close on 'Nine'. There were a lot of things that I had always hoped that I could do and just wasn’t the right time. But this is the right thing.”

Queen of Pop Madonna was eventually cast in the leading role of 'Evita' in 1996, whilst the Academy Award-winning 'Chicago' starred Renée Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones in 2002, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

'Nine' was presented from stage to screen in 2009, and starred Marion Cotillard, Penélope Cruz, and Nicole Kidman alongside Daniel Day-Lewis. The 'International Love' hitmaker said that the musical genre was what made her want to get into the business in the first place, and assumed she would make it to “The Great White Way” but Hollywood came calling instead.

She said: "I started off loving musicals. That’s what made me want to be a singer and an actor and a dancer; watching musicals with my mom when I was growing up — me and my two sisters. We loved them and we’d sing around the house.”

“I honestly thought I was going to go on to Broadway because I started as a dancer and a singer and I was doing tours in Europe and in Japan. I thought, OK, next step would be Broadway. Then I got sent out to Hollywood and the rest is kind of history, and (my career) took a different turn."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.