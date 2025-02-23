Gujarat CM attends Rajput community's 30th mass wedding celebration

Mehsana, Feb 23 (IANS) Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel attended the 30th mass wedding ceremony organised by the Chavda-Dabhi-Rathod Rajput community in Narola, Kadi Taluka, Mehsana district.

The event witnessed a grand welcome for the CM, where he was honoured with floral garlands, a turban, a sword, and a memento by the community leaders.

The Rajput community in Gujarat constitutes approximately 5 per cent of the state's population, translating to around 2.8 million individuals.

Historically, Rajputs have held significant influence in Gujarat, ruling various dynasties and princely states during the British era. Politically, the community has been active in state affairs, with recent agitations highlighting their concerns over representation and remarks by political figures. Despite their relatively modest population percentage, the Rajputs' historical legacy and active participation in socio-political matters underscore their influential presence in Gujarat.

During his address, CM Patel extended his blessings to the newlywed couples and emphasised the importance of collective societal progress.

He highlighted that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Gujarat has prioritised inclusive development by involving all communities. He reiterated that the growth of the society leads to the development of the state, and ultimately, to the nation's progress.

Praising the Rajput community's cultural heritage, the Chief Minister stated that mass weddings reflect social unity and are a necessity in today's times.

He expressed confidence that a strong and prosperous community would actively contribute to building a developed Gujarat and, in turn, a stronger nation.

The event also included a pledge-taking ceremony, where attendees vowed to support social causes such as the ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao’ initiative.

Prominent figures present at the ceremony included Rakhial MLA Dinesh Singh Kushwaha, community leaders Jayrajsinh Parmar, Balvantsinh Dabhi, Bhagaji Thakor, Kirpalsinh Chavda, former MLA Kanusinh Dabhi, Ashvinsinh Chavda, Dilipsinh Dabhi, Bhupendrasinh Chavda, and Hathisinh Dabhi, along with several residents.

