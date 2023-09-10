Man stabs friend to death for intervening in husbabd-wife scuffle

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) A 25-year-old Nepalese man was stabbed to death by his friend after the deceased tried to rescue the accused's wife, who was being brutally assaulted in Delhi's Kishangarh, officials said on Sunday.

A senior police officer said they received a call about the incident at around 5:48 a.m. The caller reported that a man had been stabbed in Kishangarh. In response to the call, a police team was dispatched to the spot.

Upon verifying the facts, the police learned that the deceased, Robin Shrestha (25), a Nepali citizen, had been staying at the place with his girlfriend for two years. The deceased worked at a call centre in Noida.

Robin had invited his friend, Mingchang alias Jimmy, to his house because Jimmy's wife and two-year-old son were unwell, and their house lacked an air conditioner.

The police stated that Jimmy consumed beer at Robin's house and began verbally abusing and assaulting his wife. Robin and his girlfriend intervened, asking Jimmy to behave properly. "In response, Jimmy told Robin that they had no right to interfere in his family matters and that he would do as he pleased. Heated arguments ensued, and eventually, Jimmy grabbed a knife and stabbed Robin in the chest," said the official.

Robin's girlfriend and her friend rushed Robin to Safdarjung Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

"The accused, Jimmy, has been apprehended. He is a resident of Manipur and belongs to the Naga tribe," said the official.

