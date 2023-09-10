Punjab Tourism Summit to showcase spirit of bravery, revolution

Chandigarh, Sep 10 (IANS) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann on Sunday said the Tourism Summit being organised by the state government from September 11-13 will showcase the spirit of bravery, sacrifice, revolution, hard work and hospitality inherited by the Punjabis before the globe.

Extending an invitation to all to attend the summit being organized at the Amity University in Mohali, the Chief Minister said Punjab is the blessed land of gurus, saints, seers, poets and prophets.

He said it is also a matter of pride and satisfaction that the state is harbinger of many revolutions in terms of watershed movements in freedom struggle, green revolution and others.

Likewise, Mann said the state is also blessed with bounty of geographical beauty which catches the eyeballs of everyone coming to this sacred land.

The Chief Minister said during the summit detailed deliberations will be held on boosting the tourism sector for which six various sessions are being held.

Mann said during these sessions detailed parleys will held on topics like Amritsar as tourism destination, heritage tourism, eco and farm and home stay tourism, food and culinary tourism, wellness tourism and media and entertainment tourism.

The Chief Minister said the state is renowned all over the world for its warm hospitality and no stone will be left unturned for welcoming the guests during these events.

He said that the government has made elaborate arrangements for smooth and hassle-free conduct of the summit.

