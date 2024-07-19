Man shot, burnt to death in Gurugram; accused absconding

Gurugram, July 19 (IANS) The charred body of a 35-year-old man was recovered in Gurugram's Sector-15 area in the early hours of Friday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Gorelal alias Halle, a native of Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, the victim along with his friends had visited an under-construction house located in the Sector-15 area of the district in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

The victim met his brother-in-law Rajesh, who was the security guard of the under-construction building.

During Thursday night the victim along with his friends had consumed liquor but on Friday morning, Rajesh was not present at the spot.

Rajesh then informed one of the victim's friends over the phone and just went to the gallery of the house and there the victim's friends found Gorelal's charred body who later informed the police.

Initial police investigation suggests that the accused and the victim had an argument over some issue which led to a fight.

The accused allegedly shot the victim and set him ablaze before fleeing the spot.

Police have launched a search to nab the accused.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for medical examination.

"The reason behind the incident is yet to be known. Prima facie it appeared that some dispute between the two led to the incident. We have identified the accused, he will be nabbed soon," said Sandeep Singh, a Gurugram police spokesperson.

