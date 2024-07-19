Andhra Pradesh aims 15 per cent growth, doubling per capita income every four years: Naidu

Amaravati, July 19 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Friday that the state government's goal is a 15 per cent annual growth rate and a doubling of per capita income every four years.

His remarks came as NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer B.V.R. Subrahmanyam and other representatives of the organisation met him at the State Secretariat here on the vision document for Viksit Andhra Pradesh-2047. They had a detailed discussion on preparing the document as part of the Viksit Bharat-2047.

The NITI Aayog CEO presented the draft vision of Viksit Andhra Pradesh.

"We're working on a poverty-free, Viksit Andhra 2047 with the support of NITI Aayog. Our vision aims for a 15 per cent annual growth rate and doubling of per capita income every four years. We plan to adopt a top-down approach and prioritise demographic management, renewable energy, skill upgradation, poverty eradication, port development, product clusters, airport expansion, growth hubs, and establishment of AI hubs," Naidu posted on X.

According to the Chief Minister’s Office, he told the NITI Aayog representatives that the vision of any government should be to totally transform the living standards of a person from the downtrodden sections. The meeting focussed on the programmes and projects to be taken up in the coming days for the overall development of the state.

Naidu shared with the NITI Aayog officials his experiences, the decisions that he had taken as the Chief Minister of both the combined Andhra Pradesh and the residual state and how they had influenced to change the lifestyle of the people besides his future plans. "Andhra Pradesh will certainly take its role in a very active manner to take the nation on the progressive path," he added.

The governments should function with a vision and the people have experienced the results with the reforms introduced with a vision both in the combined Andhra Pradesh and in the residual State, he said.

Stressing the need to move forward by preparing the vision-2047 for Viksit Andhra Pradesh, he said that a poverty-free society should be achieved with unique ideas and utilising the latest technology. The vision-2047 for Viksit Andhra Pradesh should focus on this, he added.

The Chief Minister felt that any plans should be formulated after a thorough exercise on a balanced population and predicted that all sectors will witness radical changes in the coming days with Artificial Intelligence (AI). Programmes should be designed to brand both Amaravati and Visakhapatnam as AI hubs, he said, adding that plans are afoot to establish an AI university in the state. Maintaining that skill development should be improved with regard to human resources Naidu stressed the need to design the syllabus from school to university level to achieve this.

He also laid emphasis on conducting more meetings to prepare the vision document.

Ministers Nara Lokesh and Payyavula Kesav, Chief Secretary Neerab Kumar Prasad and officers from various departments participated in the meeting.

