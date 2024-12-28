Man rescued begging with Rs 20k cash, train ticket in Indore

Indore, Dec 28 (IANS) During the ongoing campaign to make roads in Madhya Pradesh's Indore beggar-free, the district administration has rescued a middle-aged man, who had come from Hyderabad for begging in the city.

The rescue operation was carried out by the State Woman and Child Development department who claimed to have recovered a train ticket (sleeper class) from Hyderabad to Indore and Rs 20,000 cash from his possession.

The man was rescued on Thursday and has been taken to a rescue centre, where he will be taken care of and would be counselled, the city's district administration said on Friday.

On the same day, the department also rescued a woman from the city and took her to Ujjain. However, later it emerged that the woman was a 'safai karmachari' (sanitation worker) in the Indore Municipal Corporation.

According to reports, the woman alleged that she was taken forcefully by a group of persons when she was sitting at a market after finishing cleaning work.

However, Dinesh Mishra, Project Officer of the Child Development Department in Indore, denied the allegation, saying the woman was found begging at a temple, following which, she was rescued by a team of women officials under the campaign.

The Indore district administration is running a campaign in the city so that children and women begging on roads could be rescued.

The city administration has deployed a dedicated team that look after this issue along with the other departments to introduce a grassroots campaign for this purpose.

The rescued child labourers/beggars are being given proper counselling followed by education and training so that they are properly rehabilitated and do not return to begging on the streets.

"Rescued persons are counselled in three phases and if they are still found begging on the streets, then there is also a procedure for legal action against them," Mishra said.

A few days ago, the department had rescued a woman beggar near a temple in Indore, with cash money amounting to more than Rs 75, 000.

During questioning, the woman confessed to having earned this money (over Rs 75000) within one month from begging in the area, the city administration claimed

