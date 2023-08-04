Man jumps in front of Delhi Metro, dies

New Delhi, Aug 4 (IANS) A man committed suicide by jumping in front of a metro train at the AIIMS station on Friday, a Delhi Police official said.

The deceased was identified as Amit Singh, a 40-year-old resident of Bihar.

The official said that the police received a PCR call regarding an incident of a man jumping on the train track, following which a team immediately rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the police team found that the victim was already removed from the track and shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

The deceased was identified on the basis of his Aadhar Card.

Initial probe revealed that the victim died on the spot following severe injuries to his head.

“The crime and forensics teams were called. Proceeding under section 174 of the crpc is going on,” the official added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.