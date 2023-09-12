Man immolates himself in Bihar's Bodh Gaya after girl refuses marriage

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) A 24-year-old man in Bihar's Bodh Gaya immolated himself in front of his girlfriend after she refused to marry him and is in critical condition, officials said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred on Monday evening when the victim poured petrol on his body and set himself on fire in the middle of the road at Mandraj Bigha locality under Delha police station in the city.

Police, with the help of local residents, admitted him to the Anugraha Narayan Medical College, Gaya where his condition is said to be critical.

The victim is a native of Jhadkhand’s Koderma district. He was living there with his maternal grandfather. The girl was also living there with her grandfather.

The victim claimed that he was having an affair with her for the last 5 years but lately she returned to her native place in Gaya and started ignoring him. The victim came to Gaya on Monday afternoon and reached Mandraj Bigha to meet her. He managed to reach the girl's house and asked her to marry him but she refused, leading him to commit self-immolation.

This led to chaos in the locality. The local residents managed to douse the flame and informed police about the incident.

"A man has immolated himself in Mandraj locality. We have admitted him to the hospital. His condition is critical," Delha police station SHO Dharmendra Kumar said.

