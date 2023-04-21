Man held for selling fake injections to cancer patients

Gurugram, April 21 (IANS) A joint team of Haryana Chief Minister's Flying Squad and Drug Department arrested a man for selling fake injections to cancer patients in Sector-52 Gurugram on Friday.

The officials said they received information from secret sources that a fake cancer injection would be supplied to a cancer patient in Sector 52 Gurugram for Rs 2.5 lakh. When the team reached the spot, the information was found to be correct.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that earlier he had taken Rs 10 lakh for 10 injections from the same victim.

The accused Sandeep Bhui, a native of Kolkata West Bengal, was caught with a Defibrotide (fake) injection used in cancer treatment, the officials said.

When the raiding team demanded documents related to the injection, he failed to produce any paper.

During questioning, the accused revealed that this injection was supplied by Motiur Rehman Ansari, a resident of Jamia Nagar South Delhi, and he works with him.

"This injection is supplied from Italy. When the Italy company was informed by the Drugs Department through the mail, the Italy company informed that this injection was fake," they said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and other sections of the Copyright and Trademark Act 1957.

"Motiur Rahman Ansari is a kingpin of this entire racket and the search is on to nab him. WHO has also issued an alert about this type of fake injection. It has been found that the accused have earned lakhs of rupees by selling fake injections in this manner," they added.

The officials said that the case is very serious in nature because these are fake medicines and selling them to cancer patients could cause danger to life. Further investigations into the matter are underway.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.