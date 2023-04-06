Man held for duping people on pretext of providing airline jobs

New Delhi, April 6 (IANS) A 26-year-old man was arrested for cheating over 50 people on the pretext of providing jobs in airlines, an official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Rohit, a resident of New Grain Market, Hisar (Haryana).

According to police, in December 2022, one Praveen Kumar had filed an online complaint on National Cybercrime Reporting Portal (NCRP) stating therein that his wife saw an advertisement over the Social Media Platform 'Instagram' regarding vacancies in airlines.

"On opening the given link, she was diverted to another ID 'airlinejoballindia'. She filled her particulars in the given format and submitted it online, as asked. Thereafter, she received a telephone call on a given mobile phone. The caller introduced himself as Rahul from the recruitment service of airlines," said Sanjay Kumar Sain, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central).

"In the name of gate pass fee, insurance, and security money, he deposited an amount of Rs 8.69 lakh. Rahul continued to demand money again and again on one pretext or the other which created suspicion in her mind. Later, finding that she has been cheated, the matter was reported to police," said the official.

During investigation, bank details and call detail records of the accused were obtained.

"Further from the analysis of the bank statement, it was revealed that most of the withdrawal of money was done from Hisar. Location of the mobile phone of the accused was also in Hisar. Team outreached the accused person at Hisar, made a successful raid and apprehend Rohit," said the DCP.

During interrogation, he disclosed that he had been doing the fraud for about one and half year. He learned the tactics from his friend Sagar, a resident of Panipat (Haryana).

"He had been cheating the innocent person for about two years. He used to arrange the bank account and mobile SIM card from an intermediary. Details of four bank accounts have been scrutinised wherein Rs 30 lakh were found credited. Accused has cheated more than 50 persons with the same modus operandi," said the official.

