Man beaten to death in Assam, four arrested

Guwahati, Sep 16 (IANS) A man was beaten to death in Assam's Nalbari district by a group of people following an altercation, officials said on Saturday.

Police have arrested four accused persons for allegedly killing the man.

According to police, the incident happened in Jugurkuchi village of Nalbari district on Friday night and the deceased has been identified as Rahul Das.

"There was an altercation between the deceased and a group of persons at the village. They hit the man, identified as Rahul Das, badly and he died. The police team reached the village after we received the information and immediately launched a probe to nab the persons behind the incident," Sudhakar Singh, Superintendent of Police at Nalbari told IANS.

"On Saturday, we arrested four persons and some others might get arrested soon," he added.

The three of the arrested persons have been identified as Simanta Das, Sanjay Das and Pankaj Das. The identity of the fourth arrested person is yet to be ascertained.

Meanwhile, police claimed that there were few other people present at the time of incident and who were also involved in beating the deceased.

"The arrested persons are being interrogated by the police. We are hopeful that we can arrest other people who were also involved in the incident," Singh said.

All arrested persons are natives of the same village. The body of the deceased was handed over to the family after postmortem.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.