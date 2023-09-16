Cong brings condolence resolution on demise of ex-Kerala CM Oommen Chandy

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (IANS) On the first day of the Congress Working Committee (CWC), the grand old party brought a condolence resolution on the demise of former Kerala Chief Minister Oommen Chandy, the violence in Manipur and the natural calamity in Himachal Pradesh.

In its condolence resolution on Chandy, at the first meeting of the newly reconstituted CWC here, the party said: "The CWC expresses its deep sorrow and grief at the sad demise of Oommen Chandy, former Chief Minister of Kerala, on July 18, 2023 at the age of 79."

Hailing the veteran party leader, the resolution read: "He was a towering stalwart who represented Puthupally constituency for over 53 years until his death, making him the longest serving member of the Kerala Legislature Assembly."

It also said that Chandy was a benevolent mass leader and distinguished administrator who devoted his whole life to the service of the people.

"The large mass of people who turned up for his funeral demonstrated his remarkable connect with the people he served. He will always be remembered for his contributions to the Indian National Congress and the state of Kerala," it said.

It also said that during his long and distinguished political career, he was the Chief Minister of Kerala from 2004 to 2006 and 2011 to 2016, the Leader of the Opposition from 2006 to 2011, and served as a minister in governments led by K. Karunakaran and A.K. Antony, handling the portfolios of Labour, Finance and Home.

Also, he was serving as the General Secretary of AICC at the time of his demise.

"The CWC conveys its heartfelt condolences to his family members, supporters and his well-wishers all over the country and across the world," the resolution read.

In its condolence resolution for ongoing ethnic violence in the northeastern state, it expressed its profound sense of loss and anguish at the ongoing situation of ethnic violence in Manipur.

It said that the people of Manipur have witnessed extreme devastation and are facing innumerable hardships.

"More than 200 lives have been lost, over 500 injured and more than 5,000 houses gutted in arson-related incidents. A staggering number of over 60,000 people are displaced and continue to live in dire conditions in relief camps across the state," it said, adding that schools and colleges were closed for nearly three months adversely affecting the education and learning of children and youth in Manipur.

It also highlighted that the lives and livelihoods of a vast majority of the state across communities are at peril.

The CWC conveys its heartfelt condolences and stands firmly with the bereaved families and people of Manipur, and resolves that the Congress party will take all possible measures to support their rehabilitation, it said.

In its resolution for Himachal Pradesh, the CWC expressed its deepest condolences and extends its solidarity to the people of the hill state on the untimely loss of innocent lives due to unprecedented rain and devastating floods and landslides.

It said that about 430 people have died, 39 are missing, a large number of farmers have lost their crops, at least 12,00 homes have been destroyed and the state has suffered huge losses in terms of destruction of property and critical infrastructure.

The total estimated loss to the state is more than Rs 13,000 crore.

"The CWC resolves that the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh is fully committed to rebuild the state and compensate the people for their loss. The CWC also deeply appreciates the volunteers of the Congress party for their active involvement in the relief and rescue measures," it said.

"Considering the magnitude and quantum of loss to the people of Himachal Pradesh, the CWC appeals to the Government of India to set aside politics and declare it as a national disaster, and provide financial assistance to the state to rebuild its infrastructure and to ensure necessary and adequate assistance to the people of Himachal Pradesh," it added.

The two-day CWC meeting, party's highest decision making body is currently underway here.

