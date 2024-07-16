Man arrested for threatening SDM in UP

Meerut (UP), July 16 (IANS) The UP police have arrested a man from Meerut for allegedly threatening an SDM posted in Saharanpur district while claiming to be the Personal Assistant (PA) of public representatives, the police said.

The accused, identified as Chandan Singh a.k.a. Sanjay Singh, was arrested from Meerut.

Saharanpur Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) Sagar Jain said, "A First Information Report (FIR) was filed on July 10 by the SDM of Nakur, who reported that a man was continuously calling him, using abusive language, and threatening him."

Following this, the police registered a case at Nakur Police Station.

"When surveillance of the mobile number was done, the police discovered 2-3 more numbers used by the accused. The man was on the move after his locations were traced," SP Jain said.

"He was arrested in Sardhana, Meerut. The accused had previously identified himself as Sanjay Singh. The FIR also mentioned this," SP Jain said, adding that the police recovered 11 SIM cards and 3 mobile phones from his possession.

"This includes the SIM card used to call the SDM. He has now revealed that his real name is Chandan Singh and he is a resident of Ballia. He has been involved in similar crimes and has 23 cases against him. He currently has a reward of Rs 15,000 under the Gangster Act in Gorakhpur district," SP Jain said.

He also mentioned that the Saharanpur Police had announced a reward of Rs 25,000 for information leading to his arrest on July 13.

"He will be produced before the court on Tuesday. Upon questioning, he admitted to impersonating PAs of public representatives and committing similar crimes in the past," SP Jain added.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.