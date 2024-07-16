Samyuktha: Kajol used to help me by giving cues to make things easier

Mumbai, July 16 (IANS) Actress Samyuktha, who is all set to make her Hindi cinema debut with the film 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens', said that Kajol used to help her by giving cues to make things a bit easier for her in the movie.

Reflecting on her experience working with Kajol, Samyuktha, whose last film was the Telugu film ‘Virupaksha’, said: "The opportunity to work alongside Kajol ma’am made it even more exciting for me. She is really sweet. Of course, I have grown up watching her films."

“It’s so amazing and wonderful that I got the opportunity to work with her and see her in person. When we used to do scenes together, Kajol ma’am used to help me by giving cues to make things a bit easier for me," she added.

Samyuktha emphasised the special feeling of working alongside someone whose work she deeply admires.

"When you meet them in person, you realise they are even nicer," she shared.

An action thriller, 'Maharagni - Queen of Queens' marks the collaboration between Kajol and Prabhu Deva after 27 years.

The film also features Naseeruddin Shah, Jisshu Sengupta, Chhaya Kadam, and Pramod Pathak.

Samyuktha made her acting debut in 2016 with the Malayalam film 'Popcorn' and has since appeared in several films, including 'Kalki', 'Edakkad Battalion 06', 'Bheemla Nayak', 'Bimbisara', 'Gaalipata 2', 'Vaathi', and 'Virupaksha'.

