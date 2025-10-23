Mammootty-starrer 'Kalamkaval' to hit screens worldwide on November 27 this year

Chennai, Oct 23 (IANS) Director Jithin K Jose’s Malayalam film 'Kalamkaval', featuring Malayalam superstar Mammootty and Vinayakan in the lead, is to hit screens worldwide on November 27 this year, its makers announced on Thursday.

Taking to his X timeline on Wednesday, actor Mammootty wrote, "#Kalamkaval Releasing Worldwide On November 27 , 2025."

It may be recalled that the Censor Board has already cleared the film for release with a U/A certificate. In fact, on Wednesday, Mammootty had said, "#Kalamkaval Censored with U/A 16+ Certificate. In Cinemas Soon."

The film has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs ever since the makers released a teaser.

The teaser of the film, which the makers released several days ago, begins with a door being knocked. A Tamilian opens the door and asks, "Who are you?". We then see a police officer asking another cop, whose identity is not revealed to the audience, "Are you the one who's Nath?" We then are treated to a series of visuals of both lead actors --Vinayakan and Mammootty. While Vinayakan, who appears to be a police officer, sports a grim look all through out, Mammootty, whose role cannot be made out, sports the look of a cool, calm man, surveilling someone else.

It may be recalled that Mammootty, whose production house Mammootty Kampany is producing the film, had taken to his X timeline to release the first look poster of the film and its title.

The film, which is Mammootty Kampany’s seventh production, had a tagline that read, “The venom beneath”.

Earlier this year, the makers had released the second look poster of Mammootty from the film. While releasing it, Mammootty Kampany, on its timeline had said, "Some Faces Raise Questions… Not Answers...Presenting The Second Look Poster of #Kalamkaval Directed by Jithin K Jose."

'Kalamkaval', the shooting of which was wrapped up in November last year, has story and screenplay by Jithin K Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar. It has editing by Praveen Prabhakar and cinematography by Faisal Ali. Music for this exciting entertainer will be by young composer Mujeeb Majeed. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Action Santhosh.

The film has been in the news for the curiosity that it has triggered with its makers claiming that the film will showcase Mammootty in a role in which he has never been seen before.

Already, rumours doing the rounds in the industry suggest that Mammootty plays a character with shades of grey in it. However, there has been no official confirmation in this regard until now.

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