Mamata says BJP may go for Lok Sabha elections in Dec 2023

Kolkata, Aug 28 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday expressed apprehension over the BJP-ruled Centre advancing the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to December this year or January of next year.

“I have an apprehension that the polling for the Lok Sabha might be advanced to either December this year or January next year. Everything is possible for the BJP. Remember, if BJP retains power, the entire country will be heading for total autocracy," the Chief Minister said while addressing a gathering on the occasion of the foundation day of Trinamool Chhatra Parishad, the students’ wing of the party.

She also claimed that the Union government is trying to have control over the constitution of the Election Commission of India.

“They have removed the name of the Chief Justice of India from the committee meant for appointment of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. They want to monopolise everything,” Banerjee said.

According to the CHief Minister, while her first mission in life was to end the 34-year Left Front rule in West Bengal, which she achieved in 2011, her mission now is to end the BJP's rule.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.