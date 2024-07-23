Mamata Banerjee hikes Durga Puja donations for clubs to Rs 85,000

Kolkata, July 23 (IANS) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday announced a Rs 15,000 hike in donations for clubs organising community Durga Puja in the state, from Rs 70,000 last year to Rs 85,000 this time.

The Chief Minister also directed the two power distribution utilities -- WBSEDCL and CESC Limited -- to increase the concession for power supply to the community Puja committees from 66 per cent last year to 75 per cent this time.

This year, Durga Puja will be celebrated from October 9 to October 13.

As per initial estimates, the total outflow of the dole package will be to the tune of Rs 500 crore, including Rs 365 crore as donations to 43,000 puja committees, out of which around 3,000 are in Kolkata while the remaining are spread across the state.

CM Banerjee also announced that the donation amount will be increased to Rs 1,00,000 for each community Puja committee from next year.

Some economic analysts feel that such enhancement in annual donations to the community puja committees is a wasteful expenditure, saying the state government should instead concentrate more on asset-creating capital expenditures besides reducing avoidable revenue expenditures.

The cash crunch in the state exchequer was evident in the recent decision of the state government to go for rationalisation of manpower instead of fresh recruitments.

In a report last year, the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) expressed concern over the increase in revenue expenditure in West Bengal resulting in a sharp increase in revenue deficit.

The CAG report also raised questions about the budgetary management of the West Bengal government by pointing out the instances of huge excess expenditure under several grants.

