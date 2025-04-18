Making Hindi compulsory a ploy to destroy Marathi language, identity and culture: Maha Congress

Mumbai, April 18 (IANS) Maharashtra Congress on Friday accused the BJP-led Mahayuti government of trying to destroy the Marathi language, identity and culture by imposing Hindi as a compulsory language in classes 1 to 5 in English and Marathi schools.

The state unit chief Harshwardhan Sapkal said, “The Marathi language is the identity and culture of Maharashtra, and the BJP government is trying to undermine this very culture. Unity in diversity is India’s true identity, and the BJP is conspiring to erase that. The decision to impose Hindi as a compulsory language from the primary level is completely wrong and must be withdrawn immediately.”

"On one hand, there's talk of granting Marathi the status of a classical language, and on the other, efforts are being made to sideline it -- this is a hypocritical stance. Language is not just a medium of communication; it's a cultural expression. How are students expected to study other subjects when they're burdened with three compulsory languages? This compulsion will deprive children of foundational knowledge. Regional languages must be respected. While other languages deserve appreciation too, the BJP’s intent is to eliminate regional cultures and languages. This decision could also threaten the jobs of teachers of other languages. The BJP's agenda of pushing Hindu, Hindi, and Hindu Rashtra is unacceptable, and Congress strongly opposes such enforcement,” added Sapkal.

He questioned, "Why is Hindi strongly opposed in South India, but being forced upon in Maharashtra? Is this language imposition a means to divide the country? And are Marathi-speaking people not Hindus?” The Congress leader further said that the BJP is attempting to eliminate the very language in which Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj ran his Hindavi Swarajya -- this is a direct attack.

Sapkal’s statement comes days after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis strongly defended the state government’s decision.

“We have already implemented the new education policy. Therefore, no new decisions have been taken in this regard. It is our insistence that everyone in Maharashtra should know Marathi. Also, there should be a single language for communication across the country. Hindi is a language that can be a language for communication. Therefore, people should also learn Hindi, this is our effort,” he said.

On the other hand, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray announced that his party will not tolerate this compulsion. He has appealed to the state government to immediately withdraw this decision, saying that if it is not rolled back, then the struggle is inevitable.

Meanwhile, referring to the brutal killing of Sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, Sapkal said, "The world has witnessed this inhuman act. Gangs like the Aaka Gang and Khoke Gang are active in Beed, and atrocities in the district continue unabated.”

“In Ambajogai, a young woman lawyer practising in the Sessions Court was beaten mercilessly by the village sarpanch and his associates in a field after she filed an official complaint about noise pollution in the area. They used sticks and iron rods in the assault, leaving her unconscious. Shockingly, she was discharged from the hospital in just one night. This incident is extremely cruel and disgraceful. If even a lawyer is not safe, what about ordinary women?" he questioned, demanding that if the government has even a shred of shame left, it must immediately register a case, arrest the accused, and ensure strict punishment.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.