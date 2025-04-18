Delhi CM vows long-term solutions to traffic, waterlogging and security issues

New Delhi, April 18 (IANS) Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday ordered a special drive to decongest traffic at 233 trouble points, lighting up of dark spots and cleaning of the Ring Road and other roads maintained by PWD.

Chairing a meeting with her Cabinet colleagues and officials of civic agencies and DDA, the Chief Minister issued instructions to expedite desilting of drains to avoid water logging in the city.

CM Gupta also ordered the creation of an Integrated Command and Control Centre (ICCC) to act as a central hub for monitoring and managing various city functions, including traffic, water supply, and sanitation.

After the meeting, she said: “Our aim is not just to find temporary solutions but to bring long-term and concrete improvements to Delhi's infrastructure. Every department has been given clear instructions to work on these issues in mission mode and adopt a result-oriented approach.”

“We want to rid Delhiites of problems related to waterlogging, traffic or security. Our government is committed to developing Delhi as a safe, accessible and clean capital, where citizens can get better facilities at every level,” she said.

Highlighting efforts to counter water logging, the Chief Minister said: "At present, 194 waterlogging areas have been identified. These come under various departments like PWD, NHAI, DMRC, DDA, MCD, NDMC, and DCB. Out of these 194 identified areas, short-term works have already been completed in 129 and instructions have been given to complete the work in the remaining areas as soon as possible."

She said that the ICCC shall integrate data from different sources to provide real-time situational awareness and support decision-making for city authorities. It will also play a key role in emergency response by providing real-time information on incidents and coordinating the efforts of different departments.

The CM also ordered strict action under the Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act, 2007 to address defacement. The act prohibits defacing property in public view by writing, marking, or using other materials, except for indicating the owner or occupier's name and address.

