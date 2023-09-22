Majority thinks Indian agencies not involved in Canadian killings: Survey

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) An exclusive survey conducted by CVoter reveals that a majority of the respondents are of the opinion that Indian agencies are not involved in the killings of Khalistani radicals in Canada.

The CVoter survey had a sample size of 3,303 respondents.

A few months ago, pro-Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Nijjar was shot outside a gurdwara in Canada. Initially, there seemed to be a near consensus in Canada that Nijjar was a victim of gangwars that erupt frequently between radical Khalistanis in Canada, who have been accused of organised crime offences like narco and human trafficking.

Nijjar was wanted by Indian authorities on charges of terrorism. The Interpol had issued a Red Corner notice for Nijjar.

However, despite Indian authorities requesting cooperation from the government of Justin Trudeau, no action whatsoever has been taken against radical Khalistanis. Controversy erupted ever since Canadia Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made veiled allegations that Indian security agencies could be involved in the killing of Nijjar.

Overall, just 16 per cent of the respondents are of the opinion that Indian agencies are involved in the killings of Khalistani radicals in Canada, while more than 56 per cent of the respondents think no Indian agency is involved.

Following Trudeau's allegations, travel advisories have been issued by both countries and the Indian mission in Canada has suspended issuing of visas to Canadian citizens till further notice.

Khalistani extremism has been a serious point of difference and difference between Canada and India for many years.

