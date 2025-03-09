Majority of people feel that Aurangzeb's grave should be demolished: Maha CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 9 (IANS) Amid the political row in Maharashtra over the Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi praising Mughal ruler Aurangzeb, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday said that it was not only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) but the people of the state as well as the country which echoed the same sentiment that the tomb/grave of the Mughal ruler should be demolished.

The Chief Minister also said that the actions pertaining to removal of Aurangzeb's grave however will be taken following the rule of law. He also said that the tomb of the Mughal ruler was granted protected status when the erstwhile Congress governments were in power both in the state and the Centre and continues to be under the Archaelogical Survey of India's (ASI) protected monuments.

Asked about the removal of Mughal ruler Aurangzeb's grave, Chief Minister Fadnavis told IANS, "Not just us, but everyone feels that the grave should be removed. However, some actions must be taken as per the law. The grave was granted protected status during the Congress era and has been under ASI's protection since then."

The Chief Minister made these remarks while he was present at the 'Gurmat Samagam' programme organised to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur. Addressing the gathering, he mentioned the rich history of the Sikh Gurus with their penance, brilliance, bravery and sacrifice.

Taking to social media platform X, Chief Minister Fadnavis said, "The ninth Guru of Sikhism, Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj, stood firm against the atrocities of the cruel Mughal invader Aurangzeb. He sacrificed his life to protect religion and culture. It is because of this sacrifice made by our Guru that God, country and religion are safe. That is why Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji Maharaj, the protector of religion and humanity, is also called 'Hind di Chadar'. The Sikh Gurus in North India and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in South-West India protected the nation and religion."

He also added that so that the future generations may remember the Sikh Guru's sacrificial life for the protection of the nation, religion, culture and self-respect, the Maharashtra government will pay tribute to him by organising a program to commemorate the 350th martyrdom anniversary of Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Earlier on March 4, BJP leader Navneet Rana has demanded the demolition of Aurangzeb's grave, at Khuldabad, in Maharashtra's Aurangabad district. It was in response to SP MLA Abu Asim Azmi's praise for Aurangzeb.

Azmi, President of SP's Maharashtra unit, had expressed the view that Aurangzeb was not a cruel, tyrannical, or intolerant ruler. He also said that during the reign of the 17th-century Mughal emperor, India's territorial borders stretched to Afghanistan and Myanmar, and the country was a global economic powerhouse.

Navneet Rana also reminded Azmi that the state he represents was once ruled by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, and advised him to watch the recently-released movie 'Chhava'.

"The state in which you are elected to sit in the Assembly for five years was ruled by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj… People like you should watch 'Chhava' movie to see what Aurangzeb did with our king," Rana said in a video message.

She urged the state government, headed by Devendra Fadnavis, to take action and remove Aurangzeb's grave.

"I want to request Maharashtra government that the way Aurangabad's name was changed and kept after our God Sambhaji Maharaj, Aurangzeb's grave should also be demolished," the former BJP MP asserted.

Azmi later apologised, saying that he regretted his remarks if they had offended anyone.

"I could never imagine insulting words against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, Dr BR Ambedkar, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, Rajshri Shahuji Maharaj, but Prashant Koratkar, Rahul Solapurkar have spoken against, they have security, why this furore against my statement?" Azmi said.

Earlier on March 7, Chhatrapati Udayanraje Bhosale of the Satara royal family, the 13th descendant of Shivaji Maharaj demanded that the grave should be razed.

"Those who visit Aurangzeb's tomb and pay homage may be his future. They should take that tomb to their own homes, but the glorification of Aurangzeb will not be tolerated anymore,” he said.

"What is the need…send a JCB machine and raze his grave…he was a thief and lootera… Strict action should be taken against those who give wrong statements about Shahaji Chhatrapati Maharaj, Rajmata Jijau Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj,” said Udayanraje, who is a BJP MP from Satara.

Maharashtra Ports and Fisheries Minister and BJP MLA Nitesh Rane too demanded that Aurangzeb's tomb be razed.

“It is everybody's opinion that the grave of Aurangzeb should be razed," he said.

The issue of Aurangzeb's tomb came to the fore once again after the statement of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Asim Azmi eulogising the Mughal emperor at a time when public sentiments were high after the release of Chhava, the film based on the life of Sambhaji Maharaj.

According to historical accounts, Sambhaji Maharaj was captured and brutally tortured to death at the behest of Aurangzeb.

Aurangzeb's grave/tomb is located in Khuldabad in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, earlier known as Aurangabad.

The tomb of Aurangzeb (November 3, 1618 – March 3, 1707), the sixth Mughal emperor, is an unmarked grave in a dargah-complex -- and comes under the control of ASI.

