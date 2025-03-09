'Making up for many things we could & should have done earlier': EAM Jaishankar on inauguration of new Indian Consulate in Manchester

Manchester (United Kingdom), March 9 (IANS) External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Saturday inaugurated a new Consulate General of India in Manchester, the United Kingdom, and said that "India was making up for many things that perhaps the country could and should have done earlier".

He also said that the opening of Consulate General in Manchester was symbolic of the importance of the growing diaspora in the region and a sign of things to come, including an India-UK Free Trade Agreement.

The EAM said it was apt that Vishakha Yaduvanshi takes over her role as India's newest Consul General on International Women’s Day, reflective of the strides the government has made in putting women's issues at the centre of policy.

Speaking to IANS at the occasion, EAM Jaishankar said, "I completely agree that nothing could be more fitting than for a Consul General to inaugurate her consulate on this day. So it wasn’t just in time; we actually got the day right. Let me reflect for a moment on what this occasion really means to us. In some ways, it’s about the past—we are making up for many things that perhaps we could and should have done earlier..."

He also said, "Now, already, I can see, you know, Manchester is hugely invested in India and the other way around. I'm told that the trade with this region is about 700 million pounds, that there are 300, more than perhaps 300 Indian firms here..."

The EAM said, "Today, when we look at where that approach has taken us, a few years ago or two years ago, to be precise, we held the G20 presidency. We undertook a number of initiatives, and it was a particularly challenging presidency at that time. The world was highly polarised, and people were unwilling to sit together. However, among our achievements, aside from securing the African Union’s permanent membership in the G20, one of our proudest was the adoption of the concept of women-led development by the G20..."

In a post on social media platform X, the EAM wrote: "Very pleased to inaugurate our 4th Consulate in the UK, in Manchester. Thanks Deputy PM@AngelaRayner, Minister @CatherineWest1, Deputy Mayor Paul Dennett and MP @NavPMishra for joining us."

In another X post, EAM Jaishankar said: "Good to meet Deputy PM @AngelaRayner today in Manchester. Her encouragement has been a contribution to setting up of our Consulate. Also discussed India-UK bilateral ties and our efforts on increasing trade and people-to-people exchanges. This step delivers on the longstanding desire of our community and friends of India in Manchester. Confident that this latest addition to our presence in the UK will strengthen people to people, cultural, trade and, of course, cricket ties."

The EAM followed up the official opening of the consulate building in Stockport, Greater Manchester, with a celebratory diaspora reception at the Old Trafford stadium, where he interacted with members of the Lancashire Cricket Club's women's team members before they leave for Bengaluru for a pre-season tour next week.

"My first visit to Manchester here today, in a formal way, is an acknowledgement of how much this relationship has matured in the last four decades," said EAM Jaishankar.

"But and I want to say this with great emphasis, it is equally a preparation for what is to come – a much deeper, closer partnership between India and the United Kingdom. Clearly, the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) is very much at the heart of that in the near term."

"But we look at a Free Trade Agreement not simply as a trade or even investment understanding between us, but as something much bigger, really a game changer, symbolic shift to a higher orbit of relationship," he said.

The Union Minister said he wanted to "applaud" the contribution of the Indian community in building the relationship between India and the UK and asserted that he sees the new Consulate as preparing for a very big pickup in the bilateral relationship.

He added, "My message really to you today is that this is not just an office we have opened, it is really an investment in the relationship on which we have very high hopes. It is an expression today of the value in which we hold the Indian community. It reflects our desire to serve the community better.

"We hope it will become a magnet to connect India and Manchester and the Greater Manchester region more deeply. We certainly hope that it would spur more trade and investment and education and technology related activities, and most of all, we know that it will be an important step in a deeper partnership with the United Kingdom."

The EAM was joined at the inauguration ceremonies by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner and Foreign Office minister in charge of the Indo-Pacific Catherine West.

"Our links go back such a long time, with our businesses, our communities, our celebrations, everything that is Mancunian is Indian as well, and we are incredibly proud of that," said Rayner, who is Mancunian as someone born in Manchester and also represents a constituency within the Greater Manchester region.

“It's a fantastic moment for Manchester, where I'm so proud to be a member of parliament, and it also says so much about our two nations as allies, friends and partners across generations. The Indian community has contributed so much to our great city together, we're finding new ways to make our relationship even stronger,” she said.

Minister Catherine West also welcomed the “crucial milestone” in the bilateral ties, “At the heart of any Consulate are its services and we do hope that this is a helpful building for people, and that the living bridge will feel that it's got a true home here as well.”

The Manchester launch came a day after EAM Jaishankar inaugurated a Consulate in Belfast during his visit to Northern Ireland on Friday.

"We do see the economic potential. But at the same time, we do want it to be very much at the service of the Indian community," he said at the launch ceremony in Belfast.

The opening of the two new Consulate Generals of India mark the concluding leg of EAM Jaishankar's two-nation tour covering the UK and Ireland, which began in London on Tuesday.

