Major fire averted at govt hospital in Gwalior

Gwalior, Dec 9 (IANS) A disaster was narrowly avoided when a fire broke out in the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit (PICU) of Kamla Raja Hospital, a government-run medical facility in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior, on Monday.

The fire, reportedly caused by a short circuit, posed a severe risk to over 15 newborns admitted to the PICU. Swift action by the hospital staff, combined with the availability of fire extinguishers, managed to avert a tragedy.

According to sources, the fire highlights long-standing issues at Kamla Raja Hospital. Aging electrical wiring, which has not been replaced for years, has made short circuits a recurring problem. Despite repeated calls for a complete renovation, the lack of adequate funding has stalled any upgrades.

The hospital, which has over 450 beds, is operated by a trust on government funding. It faces chronic challenges, including a severe shortage of doctors and non-functional medical equipment, leaving patient care in a precarious state.

The overcrowding in the PICU is particularly alarming, with two to four newborns often sharing a single bed. A video circulating on social media has further exposed the grim reality, raising questions about the state government's commitment to providing quality healthcare.

The fire incident comes amid growing concerns about medical negligence across Madhya Pradesh. In a distressing case from Sidhi district, a woman was forced to deliver her baby outside a government hospital late Sunday night after being denied admission. Tragically, the newborn did not survive beyond 30 minutes.

Incidents like these, where patients are transported on cycles and bullock carts due to a lack of ambulances or infrastructure, paint a bleak picture of the state's healthcare system.

The Kamla Raja Hospital fire serves as a wake-up call for authorities to address systemic issues in healthcare facilities. Without immediate intervention, the risk of similar incidents looms large.

