Mahima Choudhary to reunite with Suniel Shetty in Karan Johar’s next

Mumbai, December 7(IANS) Bollywood actor Mahima Chaudhary is all set to reunite with her 90s co-actor and good friend Suniel Shetty in a project directed by a female director.

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Mahima spoke about her upcoming projects, revealing, "I've done a film for Karan Johar's production house, Dharmatic, which will be released on Netflix. The film is titled 'Naadaniyan'."

Mahima also spoke about her co-actors, saying, "My 'The Suniel Shetty' is with me in the film." She further added, "Khushi Kapoor, Ibrahim Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza are also part of the cast. It's a fantastic team.".

The film is being directed by a female director, Shona.” Further to this Mahima also discussed another project starring Sanjay Mishra and herself in the lead roles. Talking about the film, Mahima shared, "It's a light-hearted movie titled 'Durlabh Prasad ki Doosri Shaadi.' Sanjay ji plays Durlabh Prasad, and I play his second wife.”

Mahima Chaudhary made her Bollywood debut alongside Shah Rukh Khan in 'Pardes'. Directed and produced by Subhash Ghai, the film catapulted Mahima into the big league of actresses. Apart from the film's success, the music of 'Pardes' was also a major hit. Following 'Pardes', Mahima appeared in several films, including 'Dil Kya Kare', 'Daag', and 'Pyaar Koi Khel Nahin'. However, none of these films replicated the success of 'Pardes'.

Mahima also delivered notable supporting performances in big hits like 'Dhadkan', 'Baghban', and 'LOC Kargil'.

In 1999, Mahima Chaudhary met with a severe car accident that left her face severely injured, with multiple glass pieces embedded in her skin.

Mahima was also diagnosed with breast cancer in 2022. She underwent treatment for the same. Mahima revealed that her parents got to know about her illness through Anupam Kher’s video which he uploaded on his social media handle.

