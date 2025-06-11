Maheshtala violence: Bengal LoP seeks Guv intervention to take action against errant cop

Kolkata, June 11 (IANS) The West Bengal Opposition leader and BJP leader, Suvendu Adhikari, on Wednesday, sought the intervention of Governor C.V. Ananda Bose in initiating disciplinary action against the Inspector-in-charge of the local police station for allegedly failing to prevent violence between two groups at Maheshtala in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district.

Several vehicles were vandalised and gutted along with adjacent houses, and several policemen present at the spot were attacked by the violent mob.

LoP Adhikari has claimed that the clashes were clearly "communal" in nature.

He alleged that there was an incident of vandalism at the Shiva Temple in Maheshtala, where miscreants illegally encroached upon the temple committee's land and set up their shops.

On June 6 evening, LoP Adhikari issued a statement urging Governor Bose to assess the Maheshtala situation and urged the West Bengal government to arrest the Inspector-in-charge of the local Rabindra Nagar police station, Mukul Mia, at the earliest.

"His conspicuous involvement with the Jehadi vandals is evident from; firstly willfully failing to contain the situation in the morning when the vandalism broke out almost within his police station premises, secondly by delaying the distress call to his superiors for seeking reinforcements, and thirdly by allowing the situation to brew for longer than usual and thus allowing the Jihadis vital time to mobilise stone pelters, stocking up bricks and stones," he claimed in his statement on his official X account.

Describing the clashes as a "well-planned" plan executed beforehand, LoP Adhikari claimed that Hindus of the area suffered, the temple vandalised, shops and cars destroyed, homes looted and even women attacked.

"This happened all because of the deliberate 'negligence' and involvement of Inspector-in-charge of the Rabindra Nagar police station; Mukul Mia. He is a close associate of the Trinamool Congress (TMC) Jihadis and attends and helps organise all their events and even attends those events with the TMC badge pinned on his uniform. He must be taken into custody and questioned properly," he said.

