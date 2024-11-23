Mahayuti's Ladki Bahin Brahmastra demolishes MVA in Maharashtra

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana has proved to be a game changer for the MahaYuti alliance of BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

Despite the opposition terming it a 'bribe' to the women, the MahaYuti made special efforts to promote the scheme by organising functions across the state. Each of the over 2.36 crore eligible women beneficiaries received Rs 7,500 (Rs 1,500 each for five months from July to November) and they overwhelmingly supported the MahaYuti.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde in his reaction admitted that the Ladki Bahin Yojana had done wonders for MahaYuti resulting in resounding performance. Incidentally, the women and child development department headed by NCP Minister Aditi Tatkare and her team strived to make the scheme a great success as it was implemented smoothly without major errors.

Of the total 9.70 crore voters, 6.40 crore voters cast their votes in November. Of the 6.40 crore voters, 3.06 crore were women and 3.34 crore men. The MahaYuti’s pro-women campaign worked as they came in a large number to vote. The women voters responded positively to MahaYuti’s assurance to increase the monthly aid to Rs 2,100. The Chief Minister during a series of rallies announced that the MahaYuti government after being voted to power will increase the monthly aid in phases to Rs 3,000.

On the other hand, Maha Vikas Aghadi’s promise of monthly aid of Rs 4,000 under the Mahalakshmi Yojana did not enthuse the women voters much. Women voters showed by voting in large numbers that they were happy with the MahaYuti’s fulfilment of its promise and its resolve to continue to the Ladki Bahin Yojana after coming to power again. They were not prepared to wait for Maha Vikas Aghadi’s aid of Rs 4,000.

The MahaYuti leaders, including Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Dy CMs Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, strongly projected that Maha Vikas Aghadi would close down all welfare and development schemes launched by the MahaYuti government.

CM Shinde and his two deputies also rubbished the opposition’s claim that the Ladki Bahin Yojana would be wound up as it was an election 'jumla'. The Chief Minister and two Dy CMs reiterated that the welfare and development schemes have been launched considering the state's financial condition by making adequate allocation. The government has earmarked Rs 46,000 crore for Ladki Bahin Yojana during 2004-25.

On the other hand, Maha Vikas Aghadi failed to create magic with its promise of Rs 4,000 aid. MahaVikas Aghadi went on to criticise the state government over the rising fiscal deficit which was reported at Rs 2.30 lakh crore and public debt of over Rs 7.82 lakh crore cautioning that the state is heading for a major financial crisis. However, it did not work in its favour as the women voters and the beneficiaries of other welfare and development schemes seem to have been convinced that the state government is in a position to mobilise necessary resources internally and also with the strong backing of the Centre.

