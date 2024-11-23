Amid link-up rumours Suhana Khan shares glimpse of special moment with Agastya Nanda

Mumbai, Nov 23 (IANS) Actress Suhana Khan, the daughter of Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan, has shared a sweet birthday wish for her ‘The Archies’ co-star Agastya Nanda.

This comes amid her link-up rumours with Agastya.

On Saturday, Suhana took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a monochromatic picture of herself with Agastya in which she can be seen playfully pulling the ear of her co-star.

She simply wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday”.

Earlier, the actress shared rare pictures of her childhood with her father, the Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan and her brother, Aaryan Khan on SRK’s birthday.

She took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared pictures in sepia tone on the occasion of her father’s birthday. She wrote on the picture, “Happy birthday, love you the most”. King Khan celebrated his 59th birthday on November 2.

The actor, who entered the film industry after a brief stint in television, capitalised on the opening of India’s economy, and made a seamless shift from grey characters to the king of romance.

SRK is inarguably the face of Indian cinema across the world with several honorary doctorate degrees, a Padma Shri, and the French Legion of Honour. The actor was last seen in ‘Jawan’ and single-handedly pulled the Hindi film industry out of the commercial lull induced due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actress made her debut with ‘The Archies’ which was dubbed a critical disaster. The film was also panned for being the debut vehicle of Bollywood kids, and was caught in the nepotism controversy.

Meanwhile, Suhana will be next seen in the upcoming movie ‘King’ which also stars SRK in the titular role.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.