Maharashtra trusted us, not Oppn's divisive politics: Shiv Sena leader

New Delhi, Nov 24 (IANS) In the wake of the historic Maharashtra Assembly election results, Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande expressed gratitude to the people of the state for their overwhelming support emphasising that the victory was a testament to the public's trust in the alliance's development goal and not Opposition's divisive politics.

"The results are historic. People have showered us with their votes, and our responsibilities towards them have doubled and tripled because of the trust they have placed in us," Manisha Kayande remarked.

She credited the alliance's success to impactful welfare schemes like the CM’s Ladki Bahan Scheme, the Ahilyabai Holkar Scheme, and the Annapurna Scheme, which she said have directly benefited the people. “This victory is the success of all these initiatives and many more such schemes,” she noted.

Lauding the leadership of CM Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, Manisha Kayande said, "In the guidance of Eknath Shinde, we contested and bagged such a huge victory. He came to the forefront as a common man, representing the people, also Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar gave a remarkable performance."

Kayande also took a swipe at the opposition parties, accusing MVA of misleading voters with divisive narratives. "The narratives about altering the Constitution and removing reservations were outrightly rejected by the people," she said. She clarified that the slogan “Ek Hain, To Safe Hain” was a call for unity, contrary to opposition claims of it being divisive.

Addressing Congress' poor performance, Manisha Kayande remarked, "This was the Maharashtra people's call. They did not even respect Congress enough to consider them worthy of being in the opposition."

Answering the question about the new Chief Minister, Kayande strongly supported Shinde's leadership. "On behalf of Shiv Sena, I want to say Eknath Shinde should be the CM again, but the decision will be finalised after proper discussions within the alliance," she stated.

